06.07.2019, 09:30
Spectacular Mitrovic inspires Jagodina’s undefeated season
STORY OF THE SEASON – SERBIA: An outstanding season from Ivana Mitrovic helped Jagodina defend the title, but the star back will leave the side in a rebuilding stage for 2019/20

Spectacular Mitrovic inspires Jagodina’s undefeated season

Rampant Ivana Mitrovic personified Jagodina’s amazing back court prowess in 2018/19, masterminding her team to an undefeated season. 

The versatile left back built on her form last season, and Jagodina’s series of 26 unstoppable performances helped earn her the player of the season award for 2018/19.

Meanwhile, Jagodina are living a dream, as they celebrate the trophy defence after the historic maiden title won in 2018. 

The upcoming season will pose a new challenge, however, as the two-time champions enter a rebuilding process, with Mitrovic, their biggest star, already agreed on a transfer abroad. 


TEXT: Nemanja Savic / cg
 
