STORY OF THE SEASON – BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA: Grude won their fifth straight title in a season that saw them reach a record of 100 matches undefeated

Grude celebrate 100th undefeated match

The past five seasons all point to one conclusion – only the sky is the limit for Grude, as the Bosnian powerhouse sealed their fifth consecutive title in 2018/19.

Even though celebrated coach Zlata Zubac left the team she masterminded to historic success to become club director, Grude showed excellent form and consistency.

Having steamrolled over their opponents, Grude passed the mark of 100 undefeated matches during 2018/19 season – a remarkable achievement in the decade-long history of this exciting team.

