EUSA Handball Championship 2019 throws off in Bydgoszcz

The opening ceremony on 4 July 2019 marked the start of the 10th edition of the EUSA European Handball Championship taking place from 4 to 10 July in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

A total of 22 women’s and men’s teams representing 19 universities from 11 countries will take the courts in Bydgoszcz and fight for the European title.

The defending champions in men’s competition are students from the Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava from Romania and in the women’s competition German Sport University Cologne from Germany. Both teams will have a chance to defend their title in Bydgoszcz.

Find more about the EUSA Handball Championship 2019 on the official website: https://handball2019.eusa.eu



Photo credit: EUSA Handball Chmapionship 2019

