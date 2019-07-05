FEATURE: The record champions want to get back on the European throne as head coach Mladen Paradzik is eager to replicate the successes he had as a player

Croatia’s gold quest on track at Beach Handball EURO 2019

“Now the tournament will start for us,” Croatia head coach Mladen Paradzik tells eurohandball.com on Friday, right after his team has beaten Hungary 2:0 to finish the Beach Handball EURO 2019 Main Round on top of Group II.

At first it might sound arrogant, but that’s not how the former star player means it.

“Croatia are used to getting to the semi-finals,” Paradzik adds. “So the quarter-final is the most difficult game for us. Because after that, you are in the medal honours or you are down in the lower ranks.”

So far so good for Croatia

It is so far so good for Croatia in Stare Jablonki. The four-time champions have won all seven matches in the preliminary and the main round, and they have not dropped a single set along the way.

Friday’s win over Hungary, also unbeaten until that match, has confirmed Croatia as winners of Group II. Their quarter-final opponents later Friday will be Norway, the fourth-ranked team from Group I.

Anything else for Croatia than an appearance in this weekend’s medal matches would have been a huge surprise, and Paradzik is aware of it.

“Croatia in the beach handball world has a lot of success. This is something like normal for us,” he says. “We always have this opportunity to reach the medals, so the people from Croatia expect that from us. That is also a little burden for us.”

Being a small nation has an advantage

One might wonder how a nation with a population of just over four million can be on top of a sport for so many years. But being a small nation also has its advantage.

“Most of the players are from Zagreb or the community around Zagreb. For us it is easy to train more because the guys are a lot together,” Paradzik says.

“The most important reason for our success is that we have a strong support from our federation, they believe in us,” he says. “In two, three years we have built a good competition system, with a national championship. Through that competition system we have enough players to chose from.”

Even when the sport has been popular for so long, don’t think that Croatia is a country full of sandy courts.

“In Zagreb we have four courts. That’s it!” Paradzik says with a smile. “So we don’t have the infrastructure, but we do have that playing system. We also have the knowledge we collected from 20 years of playing the sports.”

Croatia have been dominating for many years but they had their streak of four straight European titles between 2009 and 2015 interrupted when they hosted the tournament in Zagreb two years ago.

“Four previous tournaments we won but at home we were not so good. It was, of course, only one game, the semi-final against Russia in a shoot-out, but we did not win the gold,” says Paradzik, adding the result has given his team only extra motivation for this week.

“The guys are really dedicated to the sport. They trained really hard for this,” says Paradzik, who has been the face of many Croatian triumphs in the past.

One of the sport's leading players

Paradzik, now 36, was a key member of the team that won the world title in 2008 in Spain, scoring eight points when Croatia defeated Brazil 2:1 in the final. He also won the Beach Handball EURO in 2009, ’11 and ’13, before he played his last major tournament for the national team, winning silver at the worlds in 2014 in Brazil.

As one of the sport’s leading players, Paradzik was invited for an All-star Team that played a demonstration match in Lausanne four years ago, an attempt to convince the IOC from beach handball’s Olympic potential.

But even for a former international of his standing the transition from player to coach was not easy.

“I played with those players a few years ago,” Paradzik says. “But the guys are really wonderful. They accept me and my colleague, Mario Mocilac, really well and we don’t have problems regarding the relation between players and coach.”

On the contrary, Paradzik doesn’t want to be a head coach who stands above the players.

“You also need to listen to their opinions,” he says. “If you have strong players like (Matej) Semren, (Ivan) Dumencic or (Ivan) Juric, you need to listen to what they have to say to you because they know a lot, also.”

