«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

06.07.2019, 10:41
Faroe Islands beat hosts Sweden to win Men’s 17 European Open
«Go back »Print Version


REVIEW: Back court player Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu starred as Faroe Island went all the way to lift the trophy in Gothenburg on Friday

»Other News Channel »2019 Men's News
»
 

Faroe Islands beat hosts Sweden to win Men’s 17 European Open

Faroe Islands completed a near-flawless campaign at the Men’s 17 European Open by downing hosts Sweden in the final and lifting the trophy in front of more than 6,000 fans at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg on Friday night.

Leading by just one goal (16:15) at half-time, Faroe Islands ultimately won the final 36:29. Back court player Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu contributed 10 goals, while centre back Elliot Stenhalm led for Sweden with eight.

A Skipagotu raised his total for the tournament to 69 and became the top scorer, two goals clear of Georgia’s Nikoloz Kalandaze. He was also voted MVP of the tournament.

Iceland won bronze after edging Belarus 30:29 in the bronze-medal match.

Faroe Islands failed to win only one of their nine matches at the tournament, losing 18:16 to Israel in their last match of the preliminary round when they had already secured their place in the next phase.

In the main round, they defeated Spain, Belarus and Hungary, while Sweden drew with Czech Republic before beating Italy and Iceland to win the other main-round group and advance to the final.

The European Open provide a stage to Europe’s youngest generations of internationals to showcase their skills. For the first time all matches of the 24-nation tournament were streamed live on ehfTV.com, the OTT platform of the European Handball Federation.

Men’s 17 European Open 2019 All-star Team:

Goalkeeper: Pauli Jabobsen - Faroe Islands
Left wing: Julian  Sjögren - Sweden
Left back: Kiryl Samoila - Belarus
Centre back: Elliot  Stenhalm - Sweden
Right back: Onadi Janoskuti Mate - Hungary
Right wing: Av Teigum Hakun West - Faroe Islands
Line player: Tamas Papp - Hungary

MVP: Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu - Faroe Islands
Best defence player: Toorsson Tryggvyi - Iceland
Top scorer: Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu - Faroe Islands (69 goals)


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM