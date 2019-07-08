A Russian female beach handball player has passed away after a swimming accident at the end of the Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland

Russian beach handball player dies after swimming accident

It is the sad duty of the European Handball Federation to report the death of a Russian female beach handball player.

The 20-year-old passed away on Sunday night (7 July) following a swimming accident at the end of the Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland.

The player was a member of the Russian women’s team which finished ninth at the European Championship.

On behalf of the entire European Handball Federation, Ole Jorstad, chairman of the EHF Beach Handball Commission, together with the tournament management of the Beach Handball EURO, express their deepest condolences to the player’s family and friends at this difficult time.



