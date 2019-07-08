«may 2019»
08.07.2019, 15:50
London GD hold off local rivals to retain title
STORY OF THE SEASON – ENGLAND: This season’s men’s premier league went down to the wire, but there was no stopping London GD from adding to their decade of dominance

London GD hold off local rivals to retain title

For the second year in a row, and seventh time this decade, London GD claimed the English Men’s Premier League title.

The reigning champions stuttered at the start of their campaign, losing their opening match against London rivals Olympia and drawing in the following clash with NEM Hawks.

It took another competition to help kickstart their season, as they overcame Scottish side Livingston in Round 2 of the Challenge Cup – their first victory in Europe since 2011.

GD went from strength to strength as the season progressed, until a 21:17 loss at home to NEM Hawks left the title race in the balance. However, the east London club stayed strong in the final stretch and a 20:18 win over Warrington in their last big test saw them secure the title, three points ahead of Olympia.

Defence proved to be the key ingredient for GD’s success, as they conceded an average of just 21.5 goals per game, while their evenly spread attack was only bettered by Warrington.

GD defeated familiar foes en route to claiming the British crown, overcoming Livingston in the semi-final and Olympia 23:16 in the final, which means they are entitled to Great Britain’s place in the EHF Cup.

It was not all GD this season, however, as the Warrington Wolves displayed their prowess in the Cup once again, beating Cambridge 33:21 in the final. Nevertheless, when it comes to the English men’s league, it has been a decade of dominance for London GD, with seven titles in 10 years.


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / cg
 
