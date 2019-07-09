«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.07.2019, 13:20
Unbeaten Olympia reclaim crown
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON – ENGLAND: There was no stopping London-based club Olympia after they dropped just two points en route to their fourth league title in seven years

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's News
»
 

Unbeaten Olympia reclaim crown

London’s Olympia HC are back on top of women’s handball in England after a remarkable league campaign which saw them avoid a single defeat.

There was excitement right from the beginning of the season as Olympia and reigning champions London GD played out a 20:20 draw in the opening round.

Another draw, this time at home to North-East Manchester Hawks, in early November meant that the title race remained close at the halfway point.

But that would be the last time Olympia dropped a point this season and while the chasing pack took points off each other, Olympia went on an impressive winning run and claimed their fourth title in seven years, finishing five points ahead of London GD.

History was made in their league win as goalkeeper Zooey Perry became the first transgender player to win an English Premier League medal.

In a display of how strong the top of the English league is, third-placed NEM Hawks and fourth-placed West London Eagles faced-off in a memorable cup final.

It took two periods of extra-time to separate the sides in an epic encounter and it was the Eagles who came out on top 42:40 to taste national success for the first time since 2012.

 


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
Share
CONTACT FORM