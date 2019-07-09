STORY OF THE SEASON – ENGLAND: There was no stopping London-based club Olympia after they dropped just two points en route to their fourth league title in seven years

Unbeaten Olympia reclaim crown

London’s Olympia HC are back on top of women’s handball in England after a remarkable league campaign which saw them avoid a single defeat.

There was excitement right from the beginning of the season as Olympia and reigning champions London GD played out a 20:20 draw in the opening round.

Another draw, this time at home to North-East Manchester Hawks, in early November meant that the title race remained close at the halfway point.

But that would be the last time Olympia dropped a point this season and while the chasing pack took points off each other, Olympia went on an impressive winning run and claimed their fourth title in seven years, finishing five points ahead of London GD.

History was made in their league win as goalkeeper Zooey Perry became the first transgender player to win an English Premier League medal.

• First #trans Handball player in British Handball history.

• First trans #Handball player to win an English Premier Handball League medal.

• First trans Handball player to be a part of an UNBEATEN PHL Champion - @Olympia_HC.



«Where History Begins»?

You’re goddamn right. pic.twitter.com/t4uQmieY1x — Effy Haavik Nygård 🤾🏼‍♀️ (@traveleff) April 27, 2019

In a display of how strong the top of the English league is, third-placed NEM Hawks and fourth-placed West London Eagles faced-off in a memorable cup final.

It took two periods of extra-time to separate the sides in an epic encounter and it was the Eagles who came out on top 42:40 to taste national success for the first time since 2012.

