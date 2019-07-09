Seven former winners, 57 teams line up for the last edition of the current format

No fewer than six former winners of the reformed EHF Cup or its predecessors (old EHF Cup or Cup Winners’ Cup) have lined up among 57 teams for the 2019/20 season.

While SCM Craiova, ESBF Besancon and Hypo Niederösterreich will start the new edition already in the first round, DVSC Schaeffler and Zvezda Zvenigorod will join in the second round and Lada will enter the action only in the third and last qualification round before the group phase, together with the defending champions Siófok KC Hungary.



The runners-up of the previous season Team Esbjerg will start in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League this season.

50 teams to be drawn next week

The European Handball Federation has released the seeding for the new season of the Women’s EHF Cup and the draw on Tuesday 16 July will outline the path for 50 teams in the first two playing rounds.



The first matches of the new season will be played in the first leg of the Qualification Round 1 on 7/8 September and the second leg will follow one week later with 32 teams involved at this stage.



In the second qualification round the worst ranked team from the qualification tournament of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League will join the 16 winners from the first round and 17 other teams. The first leg is scheduled for 12/13 October, while the reversed fixtures will follow one week later.



In the third round apart from Siófok nd HC Lada three other teams await – Nyköbing Falster HB, Érd HC, CS Gloria 2018 and two sides placed second and third at the Champions League qualification tournament (6-8 September).

Last edition under the current playing system

The Women's EHF Cup will transform into a new European Handball League after the upcoming 2019/20 season. Although the group phase will still be played with 16 teams, there will be no teams from the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League entering the competition from 2020/21 onwards and the final tournament of the best four teams is supposed to be played. The current Challenge Cup will take over the EHF Cup name after this season.



