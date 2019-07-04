«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.07.2019, 14:30
Inspiring kids and winning on the beach
«Go back »Print Version


LAST WEEK IN THE VELUX EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Holidays for handball’s elite is still in full flow, but these guys have very different ideas about how to spend them

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Inspiring kids and winning on the beach

Players from Europe’s top men’s clubs are still enjoying their precious holiday time, but how they’re relaxing varies greatly as we discover in the latest ‘Last week in the VELUX EHF Champions League’.

New Veszprém recruit Vladimir Cupara shows no fear of heights as he appears to be enjoying more of an action-packed holiday in Montenegro.

Passing on their passion for handball to the next generation is an important aspect of the summer for many players and most recently it was the turn of Barca’s Gonzalo Perez de Vargas’ Veszprém’s Dragan Gajic to host handball camps.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Day 3!! @campuspdvargas #estucampus Visita de @adri_figueras ✅✅

A post shared by Gonzalo Pérez De Vargas (@perezdvargas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1st day in #dghandballcamp 😊 It was all about #handball techinque today🤾🏼‍♂️ #porec

A post shared by Dragan Gajic (@dragangajic17) on

Also inspiring the next generations were a number of EHF Champions League stars of the past and present, Magnus Wislander and Mikael Appelgren to name just two, as they featured in the Partille Cup all-star game on Thursday.

Young Aalborg wing Frederik Bech had no intention of slowing down this summer as he took his skills to the sand. Bech and his Danish teammates were brilliant in their run to the title at last week’s Beach Handball EURO in Poland.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

EM GULD🥇🏆🔥 #beachhandball #em2019

A post shared by Frederik Bech (@fred_bech) on

Frederik is not the only one who cannot get enough of handball right now. The latest video featuring the top five assists of last season’s VELUX EHF Champions League featured some gorgeous play and the reactions speak volumes.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM