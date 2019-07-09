«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.07.2019, 16:00
Most to host the qualification tournament
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The Czech champions will play host to the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League Qualification on 7 and 8 September

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Qualification Tournament
»DHK Banik Most
»Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
»Rocasa Gran Canaria
»ZORK Jagodina
»
 

Most to host the qualification tournament

The only remaining place in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League 2019/20 Group Matches will be battled out on a domestic court of DHK Banik Most after the European Handball Federation together with EHF Marketing GmbH confirmed the Czech champions as hosts of the tournaments on Tuesday.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday 7 September, while the third place matches and finals will follow on Sunday 8 September. The exact playing times of the matches will be coordinated by the EHFM with all partners concerned and will be communicated in due time.

Only the winners of the tournament will reach the group matches and will join Group D with the defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC, RK Krim Mercator and IK Sävehof.

The second and third ranked team will continue their European campaigns in the Women’s EHF Cup Qualification Round 3, while the bottom ranked team will enter the same competition already in the second round.

Most, who were awarded the first right to organise the tournament by a draw, will face Spanish champions and the reigning Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria in the semi-final, while Turkish champions Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK take on Serbian title holders ZORK Jagodina in the second semi-final.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM