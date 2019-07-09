PREVIEW: The Women's 19 EHF EURO 2019 will take place in Györ on 11-21 July

Home of the champions welcomes rising stars for Women’s 19 EHF EURO

The home of Women’s EHF Champions League winners Györi Audi ETO KC is a fitting place to host the next generation of female handball stars as they gather for the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2019.

16 of Europe’s top handball nations will compete on 11-21 July in the Hungarian city and all matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com.

Initially, four groups of four teams each will play in the preliminary round with the top two going into the main round, then semi-finals and final.

The tournament will be played in two venues, the 2,800 capacity Magvassy Mihály Sportcsarnok and Audi Arena – the 5,500 capacity home to Györi Audi ETO KC and venue for the Women’s EHF EURO 2014.

In Group A, defending champions France will face Russia, a country which always produces fine youth teams, alongside Slovakia and newly-promoted Slovenia.

Germany, champions of the under 17 event two years ago, face reigning silver medallists Denmark, neighbours Netherlands and Croatia in Group B.

Hosts Hungary will hope home advantage will help this group go better than the bronze they won at under 17 level two years ago. Their campaign begins with Montenegro, Spain and neighbours Austria in Group C.

The competition throws-off on Thursday at 14:15 CET with a Scandinavian derby between Norway and Sweden in Group D, which also features Romania and promoted side Portugal.

Group A

France

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Group B

Germany

Denmark

Netherlands

Croatia

Group C

Hungary

Spain

Montenegro

Austria

Group D

Norway

Romania

Sweden

Portugal

