The Court of Appeal has decided to fully confirm the first instance decision.

Court of Appeal upholds the decision on sanctions for Szeged The club MOL-Pick Szeged launched an appeal against the Court of Handball’s decision rendered on 24 May 2019 following the incidents occurred within the last minute of the second leg match of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 Quarter-finals between MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) and HC Vardar (MKD). The Court of Appeal has decided to fully confirm the first instance decision, finding in substance that the sanctions imposed were proportionate and adequate to the facts and subsequent violations in question.



Consequently, the following sanctions are upheld: A fine of €3,000 is imposed on Dean Bombac as the instigator of the altercation. The latter physically attacked the opponent outside the course of the match. Such act of self-justice shall not be tolerated.

A fine of €2,000 is imposed on Matej Gaber and on Jorge Maqueda Pena. The former is the second instigator of the altercation while the latter entered the playing court to take part in the altercation despite having received a direct disqualification earlier.

A fine of €2,000 is imposed on Djordje Ignjatovic and Marko Krivokapic for their improper behaviors towards EHF officials.

A fine of €5,000 is imposed on MOL-Pick Szeged for the behavior of the team and for having failed to ensure security and good order, especially in light of the fact that a disqualified player could re-enter the playing court. A recourse to the EHF Court of Arbitration may be filed within 21 days.

TEXT: EHF



