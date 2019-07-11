«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.07.2019, 18:00
DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 to stay in Budapest until 2024
«Go back »Print Version


MEDIA RELEASE: The pinnacle women’s club handball event will stay in the Hungarian capital for another five years, following the signing of a new contract by the EHF, EHF Marketing GmbH and the Hungarian Handball Federation on 11 July 2019

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Final 4
»
 

DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 to stay in Budapest until 2024

Having hosted six successful editions of the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, Budapest will continue to welcome Europe’s top four women’s club handball teams.

On the occasion of the opening match of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO in Győr, Hungary, the European Handball Federation, EHF Marketing GmbH and the Hungarian Handball Federation signed a new contract, confirming that this benchmark event in women’s indoor sport will stay in Budapest through to 2024.

Budapest and the host venue, Papp László Sportaréna, have become a symbol of women’s club handball over the past six years, offering top-class handball and spectacular entertainment during the two-day event.

In 2019, there was record-breaking TV interest in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, as 23 TV stations broadcast the event to more than 60 territories. Furthermore, fans were treated to a double appearance from top American singer, Anastacia – first at the opening party and again ahead of the semi-finals.

The seventh edition of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 will take place on 9-10 May 2020. An announcement regarding the start of ticket sales will be published in due time.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: “The success of the previous six editions motivated us to continue the cooperation with the Hungarian Handball Federation. Budapest has proved to be a high-quality host, praised by all teams who have participated so far. This long-term partnership is in line with the EHF’s strategy to have its showcase events remain in the same city because, together with Cologne, we have found excellent meeting places for European handball.”

Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH David Szlezak said: “We are looking forward to continuing the excellent partnership with the Hungarian Handball Federation. All the investments over the years have paid off, as the event has developed tremendously and became very attractive not only for the handball fans, but also for the sponsors – having the Delo Group as the title sponsor for the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 and the EHF Champions League proves that and elevates the whole competition to new heights. The extension of the contract until 2024 gives us a fresh perspective for the event, as a new 20,000-capacity arena will be built in Budapest, offering even more possibilities for fans and partners. “

Secretary General of the Hungarian Handball Federation Gabriella Horváth said:  “We are very proud of the past six WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and we are also happy that it stays here for another five years. We truly believe that the Hungarian capital is a great place and a real home for the event, since the location is accessible from every corner of the continent. It is also promising that we have a new, long-term agreement giving us a good opportunity to evolve the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 and develop this product together in a great partnership with the EHF and EHF Marketing. This will allow the event to become even more enjoyable for the fans. Our joint goal is to make our sport, particularly women’s handball, more and more popular throughout Europe.”


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
Share
CONTACT FORM