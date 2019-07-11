2019-20 Women's Champions League

11.07.2019, 18:00

DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 to stay in Budapest until 2024 « Go back » Print Version



MEDIA RELEASE: The pinnacle women’s club handball event will stay in the Hungarian capital for another five years, following the signing of a new contract by the EHF, EHF Marketing GmbH and the Hungarian Handball Federation on 11 July 2019

» More information on » 2019-20 Women's CL

» Final 4

Read more » MEDIA RELEASE: The pinnacle women’s club handball event will stay in the Hungarian capital for another five years, following the signing of a new contract by the EHF, EHF Marketing GmbH and the Hungarian Handball Federation on 11 July 2019 Tweet

DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 to stay in Budapest until 2024 Having hosted six successful editions of the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, Budapest will continue to welcome Europe’s top four women’s club handball teams.



On the occasion of the opening match of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO in Győr, Hungary, the European Handball Federation, EHF Marketing GmbH and the Hungarian Handball Federation signed a new contract, confirming that this benchmark event in women’s indoor sport will stay in Budapest through to 2024.



Budapest and the host venue, Papp László Sportaréna, have become a symbol of women’s club handball over the past six years, offering top-class handball and spectacular entertainment during the two-day event.



In 2019, there was record-breaking TV interest in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, as 23 TV stations broadcast the event to more than 60 territories. Furthermore, fans were treated to a double appearance from top American singer, Anastacia – first at the opening party and again ahead of the semi-finals.



The seventh edition of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 will take place on 9-10 May 2020. An announcement regarding the start of ticket sales will be published in due time.



EHF President Michael Wiederer said: “The success of the previous six editions motivated us to continue the cooperation with the Hungarian Handball Federation. Budapest has proved to be a high-quality host, praised by all teams who have participated so far. This long-term partnership is in line with the EHF’s strategy to have its showcase events remain in the same city because, together with Cologne, we have found excellent meeting places for European handball.”



Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH David Szlezak said: “We are looking forward to continuing the excellent partnership with the Hungarian Handball Federation. All the investments over the years have paid off, as the event has developed tremendously and became very attractive not only for the handball fans, but also for the sponsors – having the Delo Group as the title sponsor for the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 and the EHF Champions League proves that and elevates the whole competition to new heights. The extension of the contract until 2024 gives us a fresh perspective for the event, as a new 20,000-capacity arena will be built in Budapest, offering even more possibilities for fans and partners. “



Secretary General of the Hungarian Handball Federation Gabriella Horváth said: “We are very proud of the past six WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and we are also happy that it stays here for another five years. We truly believe that the Hungarian capital is a great place and a real home for the event, since the location is accessible from every corner of the continent. It is also promising that we have a new, long-term agreement giving us a good opportunity to evolve the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 and develop this product together in a great partnership with the EHF and EHF Marketing. This will allow the event to become even more enjoyable for the fans. Our joint goal is to make our sport, particularly women’s handball, more and more popular throughout Europe.”

TEXT: EHF/jb



Share Tweet TEXT: