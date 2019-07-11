PREVIEW: Bulgaria host 10-team tournament in the first edition of the under 19 second tier competition from 13-21 July

Varna hosts first Women’s 19 EHF Championship

The very first edition of the Women’s 19 EHF Championship begins in Varna, Bulgaria on 13 July.

Although this is the first time the second tier competition is played at under 19 level, the majority of the teams involved experienced this form of competition two years ago at under 17 level.

All 29 matches from the event will be streamed live on ehfTV.com, alongside the other EHF Championship tournament in Lithuania and the ongoing Women’s 19 EHF EURO in Hungary.

Serbia will go into the tournament as favourites, having experienced the Women’s 17 EHF EURO two years ago, but will be tested in Group A by hosts Bulgaria, who will be aiming to go one step further than the third-place finish secured at their EHF Championship tournament two years ago.

Group B features Poland, who lost in the final of the EHF Championship to Slovenia by a single goal two years ago, who sit as narrow favourites ahead of Finland and Ukraine.

The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals, played on Saturday 20 July, with the final taking place a day later. Places three to five will have one placement match on 20 July against the side which finished in the same position in the opposite group.

Group A

Serbia

Bulgaria

Iceland

Great Britain

Greece

Group B

Poland

Finland

Ukraine

Israel

Bosnia Herzegovina

As well as enjoying the action live on ehfTV.com, the matches can be followed on the EHF live ticker and updates found on the event website.

