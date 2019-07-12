DAY REVIEW: 13 goals from Zoe Sprengers proves the difference as the Netherlands beat Germany in the highlight match of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO’s opening day

Sprengers inspires Dutch to thrilling win

The opening day of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2019 in Györ saw a mixture of one-sided affairs and the odd tight result and there was no doubting which game captured the spotlight.

13 goals from Dutch left win Zoe Sprengers helped her side snatch a one-goal victory over a German side which retained eight players who won the under 17 title two years ago.

Group A

France and Russia laid down early markers of their superiority in this group with comfortable victories on the opening day.

France’s formidable defence and brilliant goalkeeping by player of the match Floriane Andre saw them race into a 16:7 half-time lead against Slovakia. The damage was already done at that point and an eight-goal haul from Edina Pastorekova could only leave the score a more respectable 28:21 by the end.

Russia showed no signs of slowing down after taking a comfortable lead at the break against Slovenia. Led by 10 goals from right back Valeriia Maslova, who featured in Rostov-Don’s run to the Women’s EHF Champions League final, the Russians secured a 36:21 victory.

Group B

Dutch left wing Zoe Sprengers was the star for the Netherlands as they picked up an impressive 31:30 win over Germany. Inspired by Sprengers’ 13 goals, the Dutch held a three goal lead with five minutes left to play.

Germany showed fantastic composure to draw level at 30:30, before Britt van der Baan scored the winner from the right wing with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

Next up for the Dutch is a clash with Denmark, who had a hard-fought battle of their own on the opening day as they overcame Croatia 24:18.

Group C

Hosts Hungary got off to a flying start with a 27:18 win over Montenegro. Backed by an impressive crowd of 2,500 at Audi Arena Györ, they never really looked in danger and held a 15:7 lead at half-time.

With 10 different players getting on the scoreboard, Hungary displayed a well-balanced attack and solid defence.

The other dominant force in this group appears to be Spain, who emerged 33:22 winners against Austria. The Spaniards enjoyed a goal fest of the own as 13 players found the back of the net, led by Paula Arcos Poveda and Yadira Morales Rodriguez with six each.

Group D

Seven players remain from the Norway side which won silver at the Women’s 17 EHF EURO two years ago and that pedigree was on display in a 34:16 win against neighbours Sweden, the largest margin of victory of the day.

The group’s other encounter was a significantly tighter affair as Romania edged past Portugal 28:26, thanks in part to Andra Moroianu’s eight-goal performance.

Despite losing the match, Portugal have plenty of positives to take away from their first EHF EURO match, having been promoted from the EHF Championship at under 17 level two years ago.

Follow the Women’s 19 EHF EURO

