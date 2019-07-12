«may 2019»
12.07.2019, 15:45
Job vacancy: In-house Legal Assistant
JOB VACANCY: The EHF has a vacancy for In-house Legal Assistant working out of the federation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job vacancy: In-house Legal Assistant

The European Handball Federation is offering the position of ‘In-house Legal Assistant’.

This is an opportunity to work for a major European sports organisation and play a role in the further development of the legal environment of the federation.

The Legal Assistant will be responsible for the overall management of the EHF disciplinary system, supporting with legal advice and providing on-site legal service at major handball events.

The role will include the development of the regulatory and EHF statutory matters as well as providing legal advice in contractual matters.

Fluency in English, a flair for writing and experience in sports and event marketing are essential for this position. Additional fluency in German would also be an advantage.

Depending on the appropriate development within the role, promotion to the position of Head of Legal is foreseen.

Key tasks and responsibilities

As the In-House Legal Assistant, you will report directly to the federation’s senior management. The main tasks are as follows:

  • Overall management of the EHF disciplinary system
  • Monitoring of regulatory and statutory matters
  • Contractual matters
  • Day-to-day legal advice and support (e.g. data protection, intellectual property)
  • Support during commission meetings and other activities in the legal field
  • Legal watch

You will also be expected to play an active role in optimising and improving the processes and regulations of the EHF.

Key competencies

  • 1-3 years’ experience
  • Master’s degree in Law (sports specialisation appreciated)
  • Fluent in English (written and spoken)
  • Willingness to understand the sport ecosystem
  • Excellent communication and computer skills
  • Pro-active and creative attitude
  • Willingness to travel and work according to event schedules

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply for the In-House Legal Assistant position to be sent to Monika Flixeder, Senior Legal Manager: flixeder@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date:  August 2019
Full time job
Work place: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria
Salary: € 3,000 gross per month inclusive overpayment depending on qualifications

Organisation Description

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 12th district. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities from education and development to marketing and sponsorship as well as the organisation of major competitions and events including the EHF EURO, VELUX EHF Champions League and DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

With responsibility for the federation’s legal in-house services, our small legal team works across all of the EHF’s business units and events on a wide range of tasks. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
