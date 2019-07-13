«may 2019»
13.07.2019, 12:58
Six main round spots snapped up
DAY REVIEW: Just two places in the Women’s 19 EHF EURO Main Round up for grabs after the favourites continued to shine

Six of the eight places in the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2019 Main Round have been secured with a match to spare.

Following two consecutive days of action, the 16 teams have a day to rest, before the preliminary round concludes on Sunday in Györ.

Match details can be found HERE. All matches will be streamed on ehfTV.com.

Group A

Russia were ruthless in their second consecutive victory of the competition, beating Slovakia 46:13 on Friday evening.

All 14 court players got their name on the scoresheet in what was a true display of Russia flexing their muscles ahead of the group finale against France.

Much like their first victory, France did the damage against Slovenia in the first half, as they restricted their opponents to just five goals, 15:5 at the break. France took their foot off the gas in the second half and cruised to the main round with a 28:16 win.

Group B

Netherlands were involved in yet another thriller, this time coming from behind to beat Denmark. Danish goalkeeper Anna Opstrup Kristensen put in a player of the match performance as Denmark opened up a 11:9 half-time advantage.

It took until the 52nd minute for the Dutch to finally take control of the game, eventually securing a 24:20 win and top spot in the group.

Denmark will face-off against Germany on Sunday with second place on the line after the Germans earned their first points with a 26:16 victory over Croatia

Group C

Montenegro and Spain gave us the first draw of the championship on Friday in a low-scoring, but fascinating encounter.

Spain went on a three-goal run in the final minutes to take a surprise lead, before Milica Raicevic made it 21:21. Spain had one final opportunity to snatch the win, but an audacious in-flight attempt did not work out.

Hungary booked their ticket to the main round with an eight-goal win over Austria in a true goal fest. Hungary’s attacking threat was well spread with 11 players scoring at least two each in the 39:31 victory.

Group D

Norway were pushed all the way by Portugal and the 10-goal performance from right back Beatriz Sousa. Despite trailing by four at half-time, Portugal never went away and were only one down in the final three minutes.

Norwegian goalkeeper Eli Skogstrand Smorgrav then produced a string of brilliant saves and Norway ran out 30:27 victors.

Romania joined Norway in the main round with a comfortable 30:20 win over Sweden, which was all but certain when they raced into a 10:0 lead by the 16th minute.

Follow the Women’s 19 EHF EURO

All games of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO will be live on ehfTV.com.

For all the match throw-off times click HERE.

For the official competition website click HERE.


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
