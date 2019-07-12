PREVIEW: Klaipeda welcomes eight teams for the Women’s 19 EHF Championship on 14-21 July 2019

Lithuania hosts EHF Championship for the second time

For the second time in a row, Klaipeda, Lithuania hosts a Women’s EHF Championship, after the under 17s in 2017, it’s the under 19s on 14-21 July.

All 20 matches from the event will be streamed live on ehfTV.com, alongside the other EHF Championship tournament in Bulgaria and the ongoing Women’s 19 EHF EURO in Hungary.

Three of the eight teams return to Klaipeda for the second time, four played in the Macedonian event two years ago, while Czech Republic competed in the Women’s 17 EHF EURO.

That exposure to a higher level should make the Czechs marginal favourites in Group A, which also features Turkey, Faroe Islands and Kosovo.

Hosts Lithuania are in Group B and will be hoping to go one better than the silver they earned in 2017, when they lost the final 25:24 to Portugal. Group B also features North Macedonia, Switzerland and Georgia.

The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals, played on Saturday 20 July, with the final taking place a day later.

Group A

Czech Republic

Turkey

Faroe Islands

Kosovo

Group B

Lithuania

North Macedonia

Switzerland

Georgia

As well as enjoying the action live on ehfTV.com, the matches can be followed on the EHF live ticker and updates found on the event website.

