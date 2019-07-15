NEWS: After six days of action, the 2019 European Universities Handball Championship finished with new champions from Spain and Poland

New university champions crowned in Bydgoszcz

The 10th European Universities Handball Championship, hosted by the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, finished with two entertaining final matches which saw University of Granada (ESP) and Vincent Pol University Lublin (POL) emerging as 2019 champions.

The University of Granada won the title in men’s competition by winning against German University Cologne (GER) 24:21.

The students from Vincent Pol University Lublin finished the competition with a perfect winning record. In the final, they beat the University of Hamburg (GER) 31:25. This was the fifth time in ten EUSA Handball Championships that Vincent Pol University Lublin won the tournament.

The trophies were handed over by EHF Executive Committee Member Anrijis Brencans, who was the EHF representative at the tournament.

The tournament in Bydgoszcz hosted a total of 350 participants from 11 different countries representing 19 universities.

All results are available on the official website: https://handball2019.eusa.eu

The next stop for EUSA Championships is Lake Jarun in Zagreb for the inaugural European Universities Beach Handball Championship from 24 to 27 July 2019.

