NEWS: All eyes on the EHF Office in Vienna as the opening rounds of the EHF Cup and Challenge Cup are drawn on Tuesday 17 July

154 teams await largest draw of the season

Players, coaches and fans of clubs around Europe will be looking forward to Tuesday (16 July) morning’s marathon European Cup draw event at the EHF Office in Vienna.

The entire event can be enjoyed on the live stream from 11:00 hrs local time on the ehfTV YouTube channel and live Tweets on the @ehf_ec Twitter account.



The draws will take place in the following order, the details of which can be found via the links below.

In all draws the teams from the same country can face each other.

Women’s Challenge Cup

Men’s Challenge Cup

Women’s EHF Cup

Men’s EHF Cup

