LAST WEEK IN THE DELO WOMEN'S EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Bietigheim head to the golden state to train, while Bella Gullden brings little Lias into the world

Heading stateside and newborn joy

Summer holidays are coming to a close for most of Europe's top handball players and the hard work soon begins. We take a look at what the stars of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League have been up to over the past week.

We begin on a celebratory note as Bella Gullden gave birth to her first child, Lias. The Brest Bretagne playmaker said it was "the worst but also the absolute best thing I've ever experienced."

Pre-season training has just begun for many clubs around Europe, but those lucky enough to still have holidays have been making the most of it, such as Rostov's Anna Sen.

While her teammate Lois Abbingh hit the Algarve with fellow Dutch superstar Tess Wester.

SG BBM Bietigheim have chosen an unusual spot to begin their pre-season training. The German champions have gone stateside and settled in California as they prepare for their third consecutive season in the top flight and integrate new players into the squad.

Eduarda Amorim has already been in training for a while as she and the Brazillian women's national team prepare for the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, which begins on 24 July.

Amorim's Györ teammate Anita Görbicz has also been training, but with a focus on passing on some wisdom to young players at the summer camp she runs with former Veszprém player Tamas Ivancsik.

