«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
15.07.2019, 21:20
Heading stateside and newborn joy
LAST WEEK IN THE DELO WOMEN'S EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Bietigheim head to the golden state to train, while Bella Gullden brings little Lias into the world

Heading stateside and newborn joy

Summer holidays are coming to a close for most of Europe's top handball players and the hard work soon begins. We take a look at what the stars of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League have been up to over the past week.

We begin on a celebratory note as Bella Gullden gave birth to her first child, Lias. The Brest Bretagne playmaker said it was "the worst but also the absolute best thing I've ever experienced."

Pre-season training has just begun for many clubs around Europe, but those lucky enough to still have holidays have been making the most of it, such as Rostov's Anna Sen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While her teammate Lois Abbingh hit the Algarve with fellow Dutch superstar Tess Wester.

SG BBM Bietigheim have chosen an unusual spot to begin their pre-season training. The German champions have gone stateside and settled in California as they prepare for their third consecutive season in the top flight and integrate new players into the squad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eduarda Amorim has already been in training for a while as she and the Brazillian women's national team prepare for the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, which begins on 24 July.

Amorim's Györ teammate Anita Görbicz has also been training, but with a focus on passing on some wisdom to young players at the summer camp she runs with former Veszprém player Tamas Ivancsik.

 


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
