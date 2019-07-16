DRAW REVIEW: The final season of the Women’s Challenge Cup began with the Round 3 draw on Tuesday

Italian derby in Women’s Challenge Cup Round 3

The opening draw of Tuesday’s marathon of European Cup draws threw up an Italian derby in Round 3 of the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Ariosto Pallamano Ferrara are hoping it will be fifth time lucky as they lost in the opening round of their four previous Challenge Cup adventures, this time coming up against domestic opposition in SSV Brixen Südtirol, who enter European competition for the first time.

The 11 Round 3 ties will be played on 9/10 and 16/17 November, after which the winning teams will be joined in the competition by five clubs who were given a bye to the Last 16.

The fun begins with the Women's #ChallengeCup Round 3 draw and here is how it looks! pic.twitter.com/h5b7pASCGk — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) July 16, 2019

