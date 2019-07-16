Maribor face Faroese debutants

EHF Cup regulars RK Marbor Branik will get a true taste of what the Men’s Challenge Cup is all about as they were drawn against H71 from Faroe Islands, who will make their European Cup debut.

It is the Slovenian club’s first time in the Challenge Cup since the 2011/12 season, which incidentally is the last time Faroe Islands was represented in the European Cup.

Round 2 features 17 ties, which will be played on 5/6 and 12/13 October 2019.

Now it's time to see how the Men's #ChallengeCup Round 2 draw panned out. Which pairing interests you most? pic.twitter.com/N0YYTupXYE — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) July 16, 2019

