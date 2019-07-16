«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.07.2019, 13:40
2018 winners face Salerno in the Women's EHF Cup
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REVIEW: The Women's EHF Cup qualification draw have pitted the 2018 winners SCM Craiova against Jomi Salerno, while the defending champions from Siófok wait in the third round

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 1
»
 

2018 winners face Salerno in the Women's EHF Cup

No fewer than 40 clubs in the Women's EHF Cup including the 2018 winners SCM Craiova learnt the names of their opponents in the first two playing rounds in the 2019/20 season as the main draw event for the European club competitions took place in the EHF Office in Vienna.

Craiova, who beat Vipers Kristiansand in the 2017/18 final, will start their journey against Italian champions Jomi Salerno, while the four-time EHF Champions League winners from Hypo will face their domestic rivals and the reigning Austrian title holders WAT Atzgersdorf in the first qualification round.

The first leg will be played on 7/8 September, while the second leg will follow one week later.

A clash between Germany's TUSSIES Metzingen and Kobenhavn Handball will be one of the many highlights in the second round. This will be played 12/13 and 19/20 October. The defending champions Siofok KC Hungary have been directly seeded for the third and last qualification round before the group phase.

After this season the Women's EHF Cup will be renamed as the Women's European Handball League.

 


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM