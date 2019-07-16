DRAW REVIEW: The Women's EHF Cup qualification draw have pitted the 2018 winners SCM Craiova against Jomi Salerno, while the defending champions from Siófok wait in the third round

2018 winners face Salerno in the Women's EHF Cup

No fewer than 40 clubs in the Women's EHF Cup including the 2018 winners SCM Craiova learnt the names of their opponents in the first two playing rounds in the 2019/20 season as the main draw event for the European club competitions took place in the EHF Office in Vienna.

Craiova, who beat Vipers Kristiansand in the 2017/18 final, will start their journey against Italian champions Jomi Salerno, while the four-time EHF Champions League winners from Hypo will face their domestic rivals and the reigning Austrian title holders WAT Atzgersdorf in the first qualification round.

The first leg will be played on 7/8 September, while the second leg will follow one week later.

A clash between Germany's TUSSIES Metzingen and Kobenhavn Handball will be one of the many highlights in the second round. This will be played 12/13 and 19/20 October. The defending champions Siofok KC Hungary have been directly seeded for the third and last qualification round before the group phase.

After this season the Women's EHF Cup will be renamed as the Women's European Handball League.

