16.07.2019, 14:20
Besiktas face Sabac in the Men's EHF Cup qualification
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REVIEW: Perennial Turkish champions to lock horns with the former Champions Cup winners from Serbia

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 1
»
 

Besiktas face Sabac in the Men's EHF Cup qualification

The perennial national champions of Turkey Besiktas Aygaz will start their campaign in the Men's EHF Cup 2019/20 against RK Metaloplastika Sabac, the club with a rich history and also the former Champions Cup under their belt. Pairings for the first two qualification rounds have been determined on Tuesday in the larget draw event of the whole season in the EHF Office in Vienna.

Markus Glaser, the EHF Chief Sports Officer together with Miriam Urch, SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien conducted the first round draw which saw Urch's club into a pairing with Achilles Bocholt, while HK Malmö from Sweden have been pitted against Spartak Moscow in one of the high-profile matches of the round.

The first leg matches will be played over 31 August and 1 September, while the second leg will follow one week later.

In the second leg, the former Cup Winners' Cup holders Abanca Ademar Leon will take on the winners of a clash between two teams from the former Yugoslavia - Serbia's Vojvodina and Montenegro's HC Lovcen. The first leg of the second round is scheduled for 5/6 October, while the second leg will be played one week later.

The reigning EHF Cup winners THW Kiel will play in the VELUX EHF Champions League this season and four German teams including the runners-up of the last season Füchse Berlin will start only in the third and last qualification round before the group phase.

The EHF Cup will transform into the new Men's European Handball League after the 2019/20 season.

 


TEXT: EHF / br
 
