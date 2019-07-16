«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.07.2019, 16:05
Spain aim for U21 world title defence on home ground
«Go back »Print Version


PREVIEW: 13 European sides will contest the 2019 IHF Men’s Junior (U21) World Championship in Spain, beginning on 16 July and running until 28 July

»World Championships Channel »2019 Men's News
»
 

Spain aim for U21 world title defence on home ground

After winning their first Junior World Championship trophy in 2017, Spain will aim to defend the U21 title on home ground at the 2019 edition, which throws off in the coastal cities of Vigo and Pontevedra on 16 July. The 1998-born generation of Spain players have a good chance to do so, as they took the silver medal at the 2017 Youth World Championship and ranked fifth at the M20 EHF EURO 2018 last summer.

However, they will face tough competition from the likes of France, who claimed the titles for this age group at both the M18 EHF EURO 2016 and the 2017 Youth World Championship. Slovenia are another favourite to reach the podium, following their historic win at the M20 EHF EURO 2018.

Both Spain and Slovenia will play in Group A, alongside Serbia, Tunisia, Japan and the USA. France will begin their campaign in Group B, with three continental champions and only one other European participant – Sweden. Their other preliminary round opponents will be African title-holders Egypt, Nigeria, Asian champions South Korea and IHF Trophy – Oceania winners Australia. 

“The preliminary round for the IHF World Championship is not the group of death, but it will offer atypical opponents from different cultures, especially in the defensive play,” says France coach Yohan Delattre. “It is a World Championship and it allows us to meet new handball approaches. It is very interesting for the training and development of young players.”

M20 EHF EURO 2018 semi-finalists Portugal will headline Group C, together with M18 EHF EURO 2016 runners-up and 2017 Youth World Championship semi-finalists Croatia. Also in Group C are Hungary, Brazil, Bahrain and Kosovo.

Germany, who won the bronze medal at the M20 EHF EURO 2018, will play in Group D. They will face Iceland, Norway, South and Central American champions Argentina, 2017 Youth World Championship bronze medallists Denmark and Chile.

The tournament follows a preliminary round then knockout phase format, with the top four teams in each group proceeding to the round of 16, while the remainder play placement matches to determine their final ranking. The knockout phase will begin on 24 July and the medal matches will be played on 28 July.

More information, including the live stream, latest news, statistics and live scores, will be available on the official IHF competition microsite. Fans can also follow the official IHF social media channels: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Photo credit: IHF


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM