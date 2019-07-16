Spain aim for U21 world title defence on home ground

After winning their first Junior World Championship trophy in 2017, Spain will aim to defend the U21 title on home ground at the 2019 edition, which throws off in the coastal cities of Vigo and Pontevedra on 16 July. The 1998-born generation of Spain players have a good chance to do so, as they took the silver medal at the 2017 Youth World Championship and ranked fifth at the M20 EHF EURO 2018 last summer.

However, they will face tough competition from the likes of France, who claimed the titles for this age group at both the M18 EHF EURO 2016 and the 2017 Youth World Championship. Slovenia are another favourite to reach the podium, following their historic win at the M20 EHF EURO 2018.

Both Spain and Slovenia will play in Group A, alongside Serbia, Tunisia, Japan and the USA. France will begin their campaign in Group B, with three continental champions and only one other European participant – Sweden. Their other preliminary round opponents will be African title-holders Egypt, Nigeria, Asian champions South Korea and IHF Trophy – Oceania winners Australia.

“The preliminary round for the IHF World Championship is not the group of death, but it will offer atypical opponents from different cultures, especially in the defensive play,” says France coach Yohan Delattre. “It is a World Championship and it allows us to meet new handball approaches. It is very interesting for the training and development of young players.”

M20 EHF EURO 2018 semi-finalists Portugal will headline Group C, together with M18 EHF EURO 2016 runners-up and 2017 Youth World Championship semi-finalists Croatia. Also in Group C are Hungary, Brazil, Bahrain and Kosovo.

Germany, who won the bronze medal at the M20 EHF EURO 2018, will play in Group D. They will face Iceland, Norway, South and Central American champions Argentina, 2017 Youth World Championship bronze medallists Denmark and Chile.

The tournament follows a preliminary round then knockout phase format, with the top four teams in each group proceeding to the round of 16, while the remainder play placement matches to determine their final ranking. The knockout phase will begin on 24 July and the medal matches will be played on 28 July.

More information, including the live stream, latest news, statistics and live scores, will be available on the official IHF competition microsite. Fans can also follow the official IHF social media channels: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Photo credit: IHF

TEXT: