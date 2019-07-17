DAYS 1/2 REVIEW: Three teams remain unbeaten after two matches at the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Lithuania

Czechs and Swiss on fire in Klaipeda

Czech Republic and Switzerland have been banging in the goals at the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Lithuania, both scoring 65 goals in two games to lead their groups.

They are joined by Turkey, who also have a perfect record and have booked their semi-final spot with one match to spare.

Group and match details can be found HERE. All matches will be streamed on ehfTV.com.

Group A

Czech Republic were severely tested in their opening clash, leading by just one goal at the break against Faroe Islands, before stepping up a gear to win 33:25.

They turned on the style against Kosovo with a dominant defensive performance, leading 16:1 at half-time and winning 32:10 by the final buzzer.

Turkey also won both of their matches, but by a smaller margin of four goals. They were in serious trouble against Faroe Islands, trailing 24:22 with nine minutes remaining, but Beyza Karacam inspired a late comeback. Karacam has been the star for Turkey, with 22 goals in the competition so far.

Group B

Switzerland have been the dominant team in Group A, earning two double digit wins over hosts Lithuania and North Macedonia

The opening clash against the hosts was a tight affair for the opening quarter, but Switzerland soon asserted their authority on the match with Dimitra Hess leading the way with eight goals.

That loss for Lithuania means they must win their final group match against North Macedonia to reach the semi-finals.

