DAY REVIEW: Hungary and the Netherlands are in pole position in their main round groups after important victories at the Women’s 19 EHF EURO

Netherlands turn the tables against Russia to reach semi-finals

After cruising through their preliminary round group, Russia were stopped dead in their tracks by a resilient Dutch side, who continue to impress at the Women’s 19 EHF EURO.

Host nation Hungary also enjoyed a bright start to the main round with a victory over Norway, putting one foot in the semi-finals.

Group and match details can be found HERE. All matches will be streamed on ehfTV.com.

Main Round Group 1

Only one side could come out of Tuesday’s top of the table clash with their perfect record intact and after 10 minutes it looked like the Netherland’s exposure to tougher preliminary round matches was paying off as they raced into a 7:3 lead.

Russia soon settled into their rhythm, however, and six first half goals from Elena Mikhaylichenko (10 in total) helped them to a 15:13 advantage at the break.

They doubled their lead and looked in command at the 45-minute mark, until Zoe Sprengers sprung into life, scoring five goals in the final quarter and inspiring the Dutch to a 31:28 win and booking a semi-final berth.

In order to reach the semi-final, Russia must now avoid defeat to Denmark, who snatched a 23:22 victory over France with a goal in the final seconds from Emilie Bodholdt Steffensen.

Main Round Group 2

Goalkeeper Dora Szabo was the hero for Hungary as they continued their winning run with 28:24 victory against Norway.

The 3,000 fans gathered at Audi Arena saw their side fall 9:5 behind in the opening quarter, but Hungary soon had the Scandinavian side’s number and went on a brilliant 10:3 run.

The home side managed to maintain their advantage throughout the second period and their win puts them in pole position in the group.

Romania kept themselves in the hunt for the semi-finals with a 29:24 victory against Spain, setting up an exciting group finale against neighbours Hungary on Wednesday night.

Follow the Women’s 19 EHF EURO

All games of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO will be live on ehfTV.com.

For all the match throw-off times click HERE.

For the official competition website click HERE.

TEXT: