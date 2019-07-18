«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.07.2019, 14:46
Maslova fires Russia into semi-finals
«Go back »Print Version


DAY REVIEW: The Women’s 19 EHF EURO Semi-final line-up is set after Russia and Norway scored vital victories on Wednesday

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2019 Women's 19
»Final Tournament
»
 

Maslova fires Russia into semi-finals

The race for semi-final places at the Women’s 19 EHF EURO went right down to the wire as Russia, Hungary and Norway secured their progression from the main round alongside Netherlands.

Group and match details can be found HERE. All matches will be streamed on ehfTV.com.

Main Round Group 1

Denmark and Russia faced-off with second place in the group on the line. Russia had the upper hand from the off, racing into a 7:1 lead and taking a 15:12 advantage into the dressing rooms.

12 goals from Valeriia Maslova and nine from Elena Mikhaylichenko  ensured there was no way back for Denmark in the second half and Russia’s 30:23 sent them through to the semi-finals.

With the final group placings already set, Netherlands could afford to take their foot off the gas and the 31:28 loss to France had no impact.

Main Round Group 2

Hungary’s 31:21 win over Romania meant Spain still had a chance to progress, provided they beat Norway by six goals.

A bright start gave the Spaniards some hope, but Norway soon got a foothold in the game and held a seven-goal lead late in the first half.

Spain got a second wind and went on a 5:1 run at the beginning of the second period to lead by two, but could only manage two more goals in the final 22 minutes as Eli Skogstrand Smorgrav and the Norwegian defence shut up shop and secured a 23:21 win.

Norway will take on Netherlands in one of Friday evening’s semi-final, while hosts Hungary face Russia.

Follow the Women’s 19 EHF EURO

All games of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO will be live on ehfTV.com.

For all the match throw-off times click HERE.

For the official competition website click HERE.


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
Share
CONTACT FORM