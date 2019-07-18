DAY REVIEW: The Women’s 19 EHF EURO Semi-final line-up is set after Russia and Norway scored vital victories on Wednesday

Maslova fires Russia into semi-finals

The race for semi-final places at the Women’s 19 EHF EURO went right down to the wire as Russia, Hungary and Norway secured their progression from the main round alongside Netherlands.

Main Round Group 1

Denmark and Russia faced-off with second place in the group on the line. Russia had the upper hand from the off, racing into a 7:1 lead and taking a 15:12 advantage into the dressing rooms.

12 goals from Valeriia Maslova and nine from Elena Mikhaylichenko ensured there was no way back for Denmark in the second half and Russia’s 30:23 sent them through to the semi-finals.

With the final group placings already set, Netherlands could afford to take their foot off the gas and the 31:28 loss to France had no impact.

Main Round Group 2

Hungary’s 31:21 win over Romania meant Spain still had a chance to progress, provided they beat Norway by six goals.

A bright start gave the Spaniards some hope, but Norway soon got a foothold in the game and held a seven-goal lead late in the first half.

Spain got a second wind and went on a 5:1 run at the beginning of the second period to lead by two, but could only manage two more goals in the final 22 minutes as Eli Skogstrand Smorgrav and the Norwegian defence shut up shop and secured a 23:21 win.

Norway will take on Netherlands in one of Friday evening’s semi-final, while hosts Hungary face Russia.

