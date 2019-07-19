DAY REVIEW: Hosts hold on to defeat Macedonians and join Czech Republic, Turkey and Switzerland in the weekend’s medal round at the Women’s 19 EHF Championship

Lithuania grab last semi-final spot

There was only one semi-final place left to fight for heading into the final preliminary round day at the Women’s 19 EHF Championship and hosts Lithuania grabbed it.

They survived a late comeback from North Macedonia to join Czech Republic, Turkey and Switzerland in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Group A

Both Czech Republic and Turkey had ensured their progression with a game to spare, which promised much for this group final.

However, Czech Republic came flying out of the gate, taking an early lead and never really looking back as Turkey were only able to draw level once, in the 10th minute. Adela Striskova and Eliska Desortova did most of the damage, combining for 16 goals as the Czechs ran out 28:20 victors.

In the group’s other match, Faroe Islands made amends for two frustrating losses with a 23:22 win over Kosovo. The encounter remained tight throughout, but the Faroese held strong in a nervy final few minutes to finish the group in third place.

Group B

The last remaining semi-final berth was decided in the day’s final match between Lithuania and North Macedonia.

Lithuania took control from the very beginning, opening up a 17:10 lead at half-time, but the Macedonians finally woke up after the break.

Slowly but surely, they fought their way back into the contest, coming within a single goal with nine minutes left to play, before two missed penalties appeared to shift the momentum back Lithuania’s way. A pair of goals from Inga Sadauskaite opened up a three-goal lead once again, which the hosts held on to, winning 24:21.

Switzerland continued their rampage through the group, beating Georgia 32:15, which sets up a semi-final against Turkey, while Czech Republic will face Lithuania on Saturday.

