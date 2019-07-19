Coach of Rincon Fertilidad Málaga and the Spanish women's beach handball team Diego Carrasco has passed away at the age of 49

Spanish coach Diego Carrasco passes away

It is the sad duty of the European Handball Federation to report the untimely death of Spanish coach Diego Carrasco.

49-year-old Carrasco passed away on Thursday 18 July after undergoing emergency surgery at Hospital Clínico de Málaga.

Diego Carrasco was the coach of Rincon Fertilidad Málaga, a consistent force in the Spanish women’s league, and in March was appointed coach of the Spanish women’s beach handball team, which he lead to a fifth-place finish at the Women’s Beach Handball EURO in Poland this month.

The staff and officials of the EHF join the whole of the European handball family in expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diego Carrasco at this difficult time.

