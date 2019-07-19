«may 2019»
19.07.2019, 11:00
Flawless Serbia cruise to semi-finals
«Go back »Print Version


DAY REVIEW: Only one side held on to a perfect winning record by the end of the preliminary round of the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2019 Women's 19
»Tournament - BUL
»
 

Flawless Serbia cruise to semi-finals

Serbia’s dominant victory over hosts Bulgaria on the final preliminary round day of the Women’s 19 EHF Championship underlined their credentials as serious contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, a thrilling draw between Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday gave us a taste of what to expect this weekend and both sides progressed to the semi-finals.

Group and match details can be found HERE. All matches will be streamed on ehfTV.com.

Group A

A 26:26 draw against Greece ensured Bulgaria were going through to the semi-finals before taking on the in-form Serbians in the group finale.

After a low-scoring and relatively even first half, the Serbians quickly built upon their 9:6 lead and four Natasa Lovric goals helped them towards a comfortable 21:12 victory, ending the preliminary round with a perfect four wins from four.

Group B

The highlight game in this group saw Ukraine and Poland go toe-to-toe for the entire 60 minutes, in which Ukrainian keeper Viktoriia Saltaniuk and Poland’s keeper Paulina Wdowiak produced player of the match performances.

Six goals in 10 minutes from Magda Wieckowska appeared to hand Poland the win, but Ukraine somehow managed to score the final four goals and force a 26:26 draw, ensuring both teams’ passage to the semi-finals

Saturday’s semi-finals see Serbia face Ukraine, while Poland will take on hosts Bulgaria.

Follow the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria

All games of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO will be live on ehfTV.com.

For all the match throw-off times click HERE.

For the official competition website click HERE.

 


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
