Czech Republic and Switzerland storm into Women's 19 EHF Championship Final

With a perfect four wins from four matches, Switzerland and Czech Republic are deserving finalists of the Women’s 19 EHF Championship event in Lithuania.

Thanks to comfortable victories on Saturday evening, they have set up a final showdown on Sunday.

Women’s 19 EHF Championship Semi-finals

Czech Republic vs Lithuania 37:22 (19:11)

Having picked up the last semi-final spot on Thursday, home side Lithuania knew they were going to be up against it against a Czech side which conceded fewer than 19 goals per game so far.

Nevertheless, Lithuania made it an interesting contest for the opening 20 minutes, keeping in touch with their opponents, until a quickfire 5:0 run, four of which were scored by Eliska Desortova, handed the Czechs a comfortable 19:11 half-time lead.

Czech Republic went from strength to strength afterwards and made it a 15-goal game by full-time.

Switzerland vs Turkey 35:21 (18:9)

Turkey’s resistance lasted only about six minutes, before Switzerland let loose and went on a 7:0 run, with Joline Tschamper, Dimitra Hess, Charlotte Kärh and Stephanie Eugster enjoying success in front of goal.

Turkey found goals difficult to come by, with Aysenur Sormaz the only player to trouble the Swiss, scoring eight, while Switzerland were relentless in their pursuit of goals, racking up 35 by the final whistle.

Switzerland and Czech Republic will meet in Sunday’s final at 17:00 hrs local time, where one perfect record will fall and one will take home gold.

