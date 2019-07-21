«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

21.07.2019, 12:34
Poland progress to final after goal fest
«Go back »Print Version


SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: Serbia and Poland progressed to the Women’s 19 EHF Championship Final in contrasting fashions

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2019 Women's 19
»Tournament - BUL
»Bulgaria
»Poland
»Serbia
»Ukraine
»
 

Poland progress to final after goal fest

The winners of Saturday’s semi-finals at the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria may not have surprised many, but the manner in which Serbia and Poland won their encounters provided plenty to talk about.

Both sides were pushed hard by their opponents, Serbia by Ukraine’s fierce defensive display and Poland by the hosts’ firepower in attack.

Match details can be found HERE. All matches will be streamed on ehfTV.com.

Women’s 19 EHF Championship Semi-finals
Serbia vs Ukraine 22:18 (10:10)

The Serbians came into the semi-final on the back of a flawless preliminary round, in which they conceded an average of less than 14 goals per game. Ukraine had shown their ability to score, but would need a massive defensive display to stand a chance.

And that is exactly what they did. Despite an early red card for starting keeper Viktoriia Saltaniuk, Ukraine kept within touching distance throughout the first half, before drawing level by half-time.

However, Serbia came flying out of the blocks in the second half, going on a 5:0 run to turn the contest on its head. Ukraine tried to fight back, but with the likes of Jovana Jovovic consistently finding the back of the net, Serbia could not be reeled back and secured their spot in the final.

Poland vs Bulgaria 36:30 (22:19)

The second semi-final was an entirely different affair. In fact, it produced more goals than the previous game in the first half alone.

Marinela Panayotova set the tone for what would be an incredible performance, scoring eight of her 13 goals in the first half, but Poland were firing in goals from everywhere and held a 22:19 lead at the break.

Slowly but surely, Poland managed to sort out their defensive woes and it paid dividends in the final 10 minutes as they stretched their lead one last time, which the hosts had no answer to.

That victory sets up a fascinating final against Serbia on Sunday, throwing off at 18:00 hrs local time.

Follow the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria

All games of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO will be live on ehfTV.com.

For all the match throw-off times click HERE.

For the official competition website click HERE.

 

 


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
Share
CONTACT FORM