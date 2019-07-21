«may 2019»
21.07.2019, 22:43
Swiss turn on the style late to land gold
FINAL REVIEW: A brilliant final quarter from Switzerland saw them claim the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Lithuania

Switzerland won the Women’s 19 EHF Championship in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Sunday after overcoming Czech Republic in a game which was much tighter than the final score suggests.

After trading leads throughout the opening 45 minutes, the Swiss stepped up a gear at the right moment and pulled away from their opponents to win gold.

Women’s 19 EHF Championship Final
Czech Republic vs Switzerland 24:30 (11:14)

Having blasted their way though the opposition en route to the final, it was difficult to know which team would best deal with a pressure situation such as this final.

While Czech Republic appeared to be struggling in certain areas, Eliska Desortova was keeping them afloat by scoring seven goals in 20 minutes, while Joline Tschamper was leading a more evenly spread Swiss attack.

Switzerland held a four-goal lead at the beginning of the second half, but it did not last long as the Czechs quickly recovered, backed by Sabrina Novotna in goal, and were level at 19:19.

A short baron spell followed before Switzerland launched one final push. With seven different goalscorers in the final 15 minutes, the Swiss opened up a lead, which their opponents had no answer for, and secured the title.

Final ranking

There was no medal at the end of Lithuania’s positive performance as host nation this week. Turkey took control from the off and cruised to a 30:23 win and the bronze medal.

Gold – Switzerland
Silver – Czech Republic
Bronze – Turkey
4th – Lithuania
5th – Faroe Islands
6th – North Macedonia
7th – Georgia
8th – Kosovo


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
