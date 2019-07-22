«may 2019»
22.07.2019, 17:35
Double draw on the cards for World Championship and EHF EURO Qualification
DRAW PREVIEW: Tuesday’s draw event at 16:00 will feature both the Men’s 2021 World Championship qualifiers and Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Relegation Round

The Men’s 2021 World Championship and EHF EURO 2022 may feel like a long way away, but the journey begins for one and continues for the other at Tuesday’s draw event in Vienna.

Draws for Qualification Phase 1 of the 2021 World Championship and EHF EURO 2022 Relegation Round take place at the EHF Office from 16:00 hrs and will be streamed live on the EHF EURO YouTube channel and Facebook page.

With the expansion of the World Championship to 32 teams, there are more places to fight for and with that comes an adapted qualification route.

15 teams will compete in Phase 1, competing in three groups of four and one of three, competing over three weeks in October and January, with the winner of each group progressing to Qualification Phase 2. The seeding is as follows:

Pot 1: Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Turkey
Pot 2: Belgium, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greece, Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia
Pot 3: Cyprus, Georgia, Luxembourg

Next stop on the road to Hungary/Slovakia

EHF EURO 2022 Qualification continues with the Relegation Round, in which six sides will compete in a two-legged playoff to reach Qualification Round 2.

Qualification Phase 1 winners Luxembourg and Cyprus are joined in Pot 1 alongside IHF Emerging Nations Championship 2019 winners Georgia.

Pot 2 features the three lowest ranked sides from EHF EURO 2020 Qualification Phase 2, Belgium, Estonia and Finland.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
