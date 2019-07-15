LAST WEEK IN THE VELUX EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: While some players are enjoying the final moments of summer holidays, many are already back in action

Summer holidays coming to an end

For most, it is now time to get back in training and put in the hard pre-season work, but some players are still enjoying the dying embers of their summer holidays. We will take a look at both sides of the story in the latest 'Last week in the VELUX EHF Champions League'.

Elverum are set for their first campaign in Groups A/B this season and from their opening training session it is clear to see the hype which has been generated. Fans came out in force to support their club and welcome the new arrivals.

German champions Flensburg returned to action with their traditional trip to the Ahus Beach Handball Festival in Sweden. As well as getting an enjoyable workout in the sand, Flensburg showed their class by reaching the final, where they were beaten by Lugi.

The next generation of VELUX EHF Champions League stars are currently competing at the Men’s Junior World Championship in Spain. Slovenian club Celje is famous for young talent, so it’s no surprise that they are well-represented in the so far unbeaten Slovenian side, while their new signing Diogo Silva leads the top scorer charts with 48 goals in five matches for Portugal.

The Face App challenge took social media by storm last week as the world shared pictures of what they may look like when they are older. Unsurprisingly, top handball players were no exception to the craze.

Before hopping into pre-season action with rival clubs, Kielce's Blaz Janc, Veszprém's Manuel Strlek and Plock's Marko Tarabochia enjoyed some downtime together in Greece.

Szeged's Stanislav Kasparek went further afield to beautiful Bali.

While his teammate Jonas Källman treated himself for his birthday while in Iceland.

Picture credit: Jonas Källman / Instagram

