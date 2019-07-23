«may 2019»
23.07.2019, 16:24
15 nations discover EHF EURO and World Championship Qualification fate
DRAW REVIEW: It was a busy afternoon for national team draws at the EHF Office on Tuesday with the 2021 World Championship and EHF EURO 2022 in focus

Draws for Qualification Phase 1 of the 2021 World Championship and EHF EURO 2022 Relegation Round took place at the EHF Office on Tuesday afternoon.

The second stop on the road to the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia is the ‘Relegation Round’ which sees six sides face-off in two-legged matches with a place in Qualification Round 2 on the line.

IHF Emerging Nations Championship winners Georgia were drawn against Finland, Luxembourg will meet Estonia, while Belgium take on Cyprus.

The matches will take place in October 2019 or January 2020, with the precise dates to be confirmed in due time.

Men’s World Championship 2021 Qualification Round 1

The first step en route to an expanded World Championship 2021 with 32 teams has been revealed as 15 teams were divided into four groups. The winner of each group will progress to the next round.

Group 1
Lithuania
Slovakia
Faroe Islands
Luxembourg

Group 2
Israel
Greece
Finland
Cyprus

Group 3
Italy
Romania
Kosovo
Georgia

Group 4
Turkey
Belgium
Estonia

The teams in each group will decide whether to play in a tournament format or home and away matches. If home and away matches are chosen, Rounds 1 and 2 will take place in 23-27 October 2019, 3 and 4 on 1-5 January 2020 and the final two rounds on 8-12 January.


