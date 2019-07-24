«may 2019»
24.07.2019, 11:04
EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH launch long-term data rights tender
«Go back »Print Version


Potential partners invited to bid for data rights across the European Handball Federation’s club and national team competitions through to 2030

»Inside the EHF Channel »
 

EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH launch long-term data rights tender

The EHF and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, have announced a tender process for data rights for the period 2020 to 2030.

Comprehensive rights packages include all of the federation’s major competitions from the EHF Champions League, European Handball League and EHF EURO events through to younger age category competitions and beach handball events.

The EHF/M official data partner(s) will be responsible for both the collection of match-related data and also the commercial exploitation of this data.

The Munich-based sports consultancy, SN1 Consulting, is managing the process on behalf of the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH and will handle any enquiries from potential bidders and provide tender documents. Deadline for bids is 30 September 2019.

The rights available offer potential partners a comprehensive and attractive proposition with a year-round package of sporting highlights and a raft of new developments from 2020.

A new-look club competition system will be launched from the start of the 2020/21 season for both men’s and women’s top clubs. This will include a 16-team EHF Champions League and the brand new European Handball League on the second tier.

Also on a national team level, the EHF’s flagship final event, the EHF EURO, will be expanded from 16 to 24 teams for men from 2020, with the women’s competition to follow suit from 2024.

Interested parties requiring additional information and access to the bidding documentation should contact Sascha Kojic, CEO, SN1 Consulting, who is responsible for managing the process for the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH at: EHFTender@ehfmarketing.com.

Tender process enquiries:

Sascha Kojic, CEO
SN1 Consulting
Email: sascha.kojic@sn1-consulting.com
Web: www.sn1-consulting.com

Media contact:   

JJ Rowland
Head of Media and Communications
European Handball Federation
Tel. +43 1 80151167
Email: rowland@eurohandball.com


TEXT: EHF/jjr
 
