OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has imposed fines on the Handball Federations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia and Croatia following disciplinary cases having arose from Rounds 5 and 6 of the Men's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Three national federations fined The Court of Handball has released three decisions on disciplinary cases having arose from Rounds 5 and 6 of the Men's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers. The Handball Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina shall pay a fine of €500 for having failed to affix the two floor stickers of the EHF EURO presenting sponsor on the playing court.

The Croatian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €1,000 for having failed to affix the EHF's presenting sponsor badge on the left sleeve of the players' shirts within the course of both matches.

The Slovakian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €500 for having failed to cover unrelated and non-authorised advertising in the playing hall. Appeals may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

TEXT: EHF / cor



