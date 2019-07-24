«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.07.2019, 12:40
Three national federations fined
«Go back »Print Version


OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has imposed fines on the Handball Federations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia and Croatia following disciplinary cases having arose from Rounds 5 and 6 of the Men's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

»Official Statements Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Qualifiers
»Bosnia Herzegovina
»Croatia
»Slovakia
»
 

Three national federations fined

The Court of Handball has released three decisions on disciplinary cases having arose from Rounds 5 and 6 of the Men's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers.

  • The Handball Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina shall pay a fine of €500 for having failed to affix the two floor stickers of the EHF EURO presenting sponsor on the playing court.
  • The Croatian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €1,000 for having failed to affix the EHF's presenting sponsor badge on the left sleeve of the players' shirts within the course of both matches.
  • The Slovakian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €500 for having failed to cover unrelated and non-authorised advertising in the playing hall.

Appeals may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

 


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM