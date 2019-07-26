NEWS: The schedule for the first 10 rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase has been revealed

2019/20 season begins at brand new ‘Cocks Areena’

The upcoming VELUX EHF Champions League season begins in a brand new arena.

‘Cocks Areena’ in Rihiimäki, Finland gets the party started in Group C on Wednesday 25 September at 18:00 hrs CET against IK Sävehof, followed just one hour later by THW Kiel’s return to Europe’s elite club competition against PGE VIVE Kielce.

Reigning champions HC Vardar begin their title defence away to Montpellier HB in Group B, which is a good omen for the Skopje club as they played and won that exact fixture in Round 1 last season.

Group A/B newcomers, Elverum Handball and FC Porto Sofarma, will get a true welcome to this level of competition with away trips to SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Vardar respectively in Round 2.

Round 4 will see a clash of the champions as HC Vardar welcome EHF Cup winners THW Kiel to Jane Sandanski on Saturday 12 October.

A repeat of last year’s final in Cologne between Telekom Veszprém HC and Vardar headlines an exciting Round 5, which also features Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain HB and Montpellier vs Kiel, bringing an end to five consecutive weeks of top flight action.

The full schedule for Rounds 1-10 is available online at ehfcl.com.

