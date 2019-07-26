NEWS: University teams have been competing at Lake Jarun, Zagreb and both men’s and women’s competitions have reached the knockout rounds

16 teams make history at first EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship

Student athletes from across Europe have gathered at Lake Jarun, Zagreb for the first EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship.

16 teams from eight nations have been competing in the men’s and women’s events, which has moved onto the knockout rounds after two days of play.

In the women’s competition, unbeaten Uni Novi Sad from Serbia will face Dutch side Tillburg Uni in one semi-final, while local team Uni of Zagreb take on University of Barcelona.

The men’s semi-finals features University of Barcelona vs Uni of Belgrade, while Uni of Zagreb take on Budapest Uni Tech.

Saturday’s decisive matches will be streamed live on YouTube and details for all matches can be found here.

