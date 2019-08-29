«jul 2019»
29.08.2019, 14:30
Lithuania, Italy and Turkey secure World Championship Qualification hosting rights
NEWS: The hosting rights for Groups 1, 3 and 4 of the 2021 Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe matches have been decided

Lithuania, Italy and Turkey have won the right to organise the 2021 Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe matches for Groups 1, 3 and 4 as the hosting right draw in Vienna on Thursday awarded the teams in Row 1.

They have until Monday 2 September to inform the EHF whether or not they will take up the right to organise their group’s qualification tournament.

If they turn down the opportunity, the organising right goes to teams in Row 4, then Row 3 and then Row 2.

The qualification tournaments can be played between 25-27 October 2019, 3-5 January 2020, or 10-12 January 2020.

Qualification Group 2, consisting of Israel, Greece, Finland and Cyprus, will play home and away matches rather than a tournament. The first matches will be played on 23 October.  

The 2021 Men’s World Championship will take place in Egypt in January 2021. Denmark have already booked their place after winning the 2019 edition of the championship.


TEXT: EHF/jh
 
