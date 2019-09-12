«jul 2019»
EHF Court of Arbitration
12.09.2019, 22:50
Willi Hackl has passed away
Long-time EHF Delegate and international handball referee Willi Hackl has passed away at the age of 77

The EHF has the sad duty to report that former EHF Delegate, Willi Hackl, has passed away on 30 August 2019 following a long disease.

Hackl had been a successful referee in Germany and was eventually promoted to IHF status in 1979. From the mid-1980s to 2002 he was responsible for referees within the German Handball Federation.

On EHF level, he worked as delegate at numerous international matches from 1993 to 2001.

The staff and officials of the EHF join the whole of the European handball family in expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Willi Hackl at this difficult time.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
