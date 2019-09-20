«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

20.09.2019, 12:10
Dutch and Croatians beat Spanish teams to ebt ranking top spot
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Spanish sides dominate the ebt ranking but all lose out in race to finish in first place as curtain comes down on 2018/19 season

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

Dutch and Croatians beat Spanish teams to ebt ranking top spot

Six teams from Spain each finished in the top 10 of both the men’s and women’s European Beach Handball Rankings – but none of them could end the 2018/19 season top of the pile*.

Instead that honour went to teams from the Netherlands and Croatia, as they denied Spanish teams from finishing in first place in both genders for the second successive season.

Leading the way in the men’s ranking were Croatia’s Detono Zagreb on 2,068 points, finishing seven points clear of Hungarian team Hír-Sat BHC.

Under the coaching of Mladen Parazik, Detono – who topped the ranking back in 2012/13 – won three events over the course of the season, including the the Moscow Grand Slam in early August, the Calise Cup in Italy in June and on home sand at the Jarun Cup in May

In the women’s ranking, top spot belonged to Netherlands outfit Westsite Amsterdam, who saw off the challenge of Spain’s Taberna El Pandura A M Almeria, finishing eight points clear with a total of 2,020 points.

Rianne Mol’s team from the Dutch capital won the II Nazaré Dreams Beach Handball tournament in Portugal in June and finished third at the ebt Finals. Those points were enough to see them return to the top of the rankings where they ended the 2016/17 campaign.

The best teams from the ebt 2019 will compete at next year’s ebt Finals, likely to be held in late May. The ebt Finals are the traditional opening tournament of the beach handball season.

Registration for the ebt Finals in 2020 will start around February to March next year.

*Ranking results take into consideration 64 of 66 tournaments, with the outstanding two events – the Limburg Indoor (27-29 December) and Winter Prague Open (1-2 February 2020), part of the 2020 ebt season.

 


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM