23.09.2019, 18:03
EHF statement following the match Barça vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
The European Handball Federation strongly condemns racist chants as they occured in the VELUX EHF Champions League round 2 match, Barça vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

»Official Statements Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Barça
»RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
»Dika Mem
»
 

EHF statement following the match Barça vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

Following the round 2 match in the VELUX EHF Champions League, Barça vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko, during which racists chants were uttered by a small group of fans, targeted towards the Barça right back Dika Mem, the European Handball Federation issues the following statement:

The European Handball Federation condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and intolerance.

Behaviour that is intended to discriminate or racially abuse any player, official and spectator is not tolerated at any match organised under the umbrella of the European handball Federation.  

There is no place for any such behaviour in European handball.

The EHF has received reports about the occurrence of the racist chants and is now investigating whether further action will be taken.

Furthermore, the European Handball Federation will look into measures and what steps need to be taken that such incidents will never happen again.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
