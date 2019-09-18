«jul 2019»
23.09.2019, 18:30
EHF supports the #BeActive European Week of Sport
NEWS: The EHF is a key partner of the European Week of Sport for the fifth consecutive year and #BeActive is a call to action to get Europeans moving on 23-30 September 2019
»
 

EHF supports the #BeActive European Week of Sport

The European Handball Federation is calling on everyone, regardless of age or background, to get physical this week as it supports the Europe-wide #BeActive campaign on 23-30 September 2019, which promotes sport and exercise for healthier living.

Physical inactivity across Europe is stagnating and even declining in some countries, with a negative impact on people’s quality of life, as well as on the economy. According to the European Commission, the proportion of people who never exercise or play sport is worryingly high at 35 per cent and girls are more likely to do less exercise or sport than boys.

As part of the #BeActive campaign, the European Week of Sport is organising events throughout Europe. These events will focus on sport in schools, workplaces, outdoors, in sport clubs and fitness centres.

Broch and Metlicic lead by example

Since its launch five years ago, over 40 million people have taken part across 38 countries and the EHF has been a key partner throughout. In 2018, handball activities were organised by national federations in 18 countries.

Highlights of handball’s involvement in the campaign this year come from Croatia with the support of VELUX EHF Champions League club RK Zagreb and Petar Metlicic, Olympic and world champion, being named as Croatia’s national ambassador.

Former Dutch international and Women’s EHF Champions League winner Yvette Broch is also involved in the campaign as she is involved in the Netherland’s national sport week, a part of the #BeActive campaign.

The European Commissioner responsible for Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: “The lack of physical activity in our modern lifestyles leads to major health problems and costs our economies billions. We can all be active in different ways - from taking a short walk to running a marathon. I am calling on everyone to join us in the European Week of Sport.”

Finland, which currently holds the Presidency of the EU, will officially launch the Week on 23 September with an Opening Ceremony in Espoo.

Learn more about the campaign and discover what is happening in each participating country on the European Week of Sport’s official website.


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / ts
 
