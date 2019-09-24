Watch Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers live on ehfTV

Handball fans will be able to tune in and catch every single qualification match for next year’s Women’s EHF EURO 2020 on ehfTV.com.



The first of the all-important qualifiers for next year’s tournament in Norway and Denmark begins on Wednesday 25 September with 10 matches.

Among those in action are reigning champions France, who throw off their qualifying campaign with a home game against Turkey on Wednesday.



Russia, who have bid to host the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 and were runners-up to France at Women’s EHF EURO 2018, host Slovakia in their first qualifier, also on Wednesday. For a complete overview of who is playing who, click here.



PASS IT ON!



As the start of the qualification phase begins on Wednesday, what better time to introduce the tagline and narrative for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020: “Handball is passion. PASS IT ON.”

The Danish and the Norwegian hosts express the narrative in these words:



“Handball is passion. There’s a straight line between the bubbly laughs and shrieks of 5-year old newbies to the victory roars and sweaty tears of European champions. We have a responsibility to guard that passion, and by equating today’s stars with tomorrow’s, we bring the amazing values of the game to life and turn the EHF EURO 2020 into something that won’t end with the final whistle. And just as you can’t score if no one gives you the ball, the spirit must be shared to grow. Pass it on.”



The concept is built strongly on the passion associated with handball – not only among elite athletes but also among children, volunteers, fans and seniors playing handball for fun. Fans, players and volunteers, therefore, are encouraged to use this message, and the hashtag #passiton across social media to pass on the passion. So, PASS IT ON!





Finals tickets on sale soon



On 3 December 2019, exactly one year before the start of the finals, tickets will be available for fans to purchase for the final tournament.



Further details will be released in due course on ehf-euro.com.



Media Guide released



Ahead of the first qualifiers, the EHF Media and Communications department has published a comprehensive media guide, which is packed with vital information, statistics and contacts on the nations and players involved.



The 72-page guide can be downloaded here and is also available on the EHF Media Portal. Should journalists have any further questions, they are advised to email the EHF Media and Communications team.

