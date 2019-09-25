«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.09.2019, 09:26
Youngsters help test new mini beach handball regulations
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The first successful tests for the regulations for mini beach handball took place in Germany last weekend

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

Youngsters help test new mini beach handball regulations

Beach handball’s ever-evolving development continued in Germany last weekend when regulations for the sport’s mini version were put to the test by budding young players.

Working together on behalf of the European Handball Federation (EHF), Alex Gehrer, a EHF Beach Handball lecturer and former beach handball coach, and Prof. Dr. Frowin Fasold, head of the handball teaching research department at the German Sports University in Cologne, took two groups of children (one under-10 and one under-12) tested different methods of the mini beach handball regulations.

Boys and girls of TSV Bartenbach and Frisch Auf Göppingen helped with the testing process, which saw the two groups simulate matches in which the size of the court and the size of the ball were altered, as well as variations of how the complicated substitution system in beach handball was simplified.

With the active help of their coaches the children were able to try out the new forms of the game in enjoyably warm conditions before ending an insightful and productive afternoon in the sand with some much-needed cool drinks and pizza.

The day of experimentation was also captured on camera by a professional film crew, the material of which will be used to create an EHF instructional video for mini beach handball.

Alex Gehrer gives a talk to the children involved in the session

Alex Gehrer gives a talk to the children involved in the session

Fasold and Gehrer's concept will be presented at the EHF’s Scientific Congress in Cologne at the end of November and subsequently made accessible to the National Federations.

Ivana Jelić, Beach Handball manager at the EHF, said: “Grassroots topics such as these are very important for the development of beach handball – one of the priorities by the EHF Beach Handball Commission.

“In order to strengthen the basis for beach handball, Alex was assigned to develop the framework for mini beach handball and to present the topic at the next Scientific Conference.

“On the back of this successful day in Germany, we are looking forward to seeing further feedback in the development of this form of beach handball in the coming months.”


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM